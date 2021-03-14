Alia Bhatt shares stunning pictures from BFF's wedding, quotes Ed Sheeran's 'Photograph'

The 'Student of The Year' star hopped on to Instagram and shared the pictures from her best friend Rhea Khurana's wedding. Alia was spotted leaving for Jaipur to attend the wedding on Saturday.The post featured a couple of pictures in which the actor is seen dressed in a traditional ensemble as she posed along with her friends at the special event.The first picture from the post sees Alia posing in a light-up backdrop, where she smilingly poses along with her friend.The next picture is the capture of a photo frame that sees Alia and her girlfriends as they pose while hugging each other.A third one sees Alia and her friends striking a pose with her BFFs.Taking to the caption, the 'Highway' star quoted the lyrics from Ed Sheeran's song 'Photograph' and wrote, "We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves," and added a tiny black heart emoticon.Celebrity followers, including Alia's rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 66 thousand fans, liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, while many fans dropped in red heart and lovestruck emoticons in the comments section.Several videos recently went viral, in which Alia is seen setting the stage on fire with her friends as they grooved to Badshah's hit track 'Genda Phool' and Tesher's 'Jalebi Baby'. Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan was also seen at the pre-wedding function.On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer project 'Kalank'. She will be next featured in Ayan Mukerjee's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)