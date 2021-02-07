Alia Bhatt shares stunning sunkissed pictures from Maldives

The 'Raazi' actor, who has flown to the Maldives with her girl gang, took to Instagram and shared two scintillating pictures of herself where she is seen soaking in the sun on the beach.Alia can be seen dressed in a multicoloured bikini paired with reflecting shades and golden hoop earrings. One of the pictures also features Alia from her side profile while she flaunts her brown wavy hair.The chirpy queen kept her caption simple yet apt, that read, "blue seas and a Pisces". In the caption, Alia mentioned her zodiac sign Pisces while reflecting on the picturesque view of the blue sea in the backdrop.The sunkissed pictures that took social media by storm managed to garner more than one million likes within a few hours of being posted.On the other hand, her best friend and actor Akansha Ranjan also shared some steamy pictures from the vacation that features herself with Alia and Anushka Ranjan in a state of euphoria.Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' in the pipeline. (ANI)