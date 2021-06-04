Alia Bhatt shares then-and-now beach pictures

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a post that had her childhood picture, in which she could be seen posing on a beach. The next one was a recent video of the actor where she could seen having fun at the beach."Because no matter who we are," Alia wrote as caption, along with an emoji of a cloudy sky with the sun.In the comments section, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Awww".Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and author Tahira Kashyap dropped a few heart emojis. Meanwhile, Alia's mother and actor Soni Razdan commented "Awww baby".She also shared yet another happy picture of herself sporting a multicolour dress, perfect for Pride month. The caption read, "We all have one planet in common."A while ago today, Alia had posted two pictures on Instagram. The first one had her dressed in a yellow co-ord with daffodil prints and a hat. The second picture was from her childhood. In both the photographs, she sat on the beach.On the movie front, Alia has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Gangubai Khatiawadi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'RRR' with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.Apart from the film projects, Alia has been actively working on humanitarian grounds too. She has collaborated with renowned journalist Faye D'Souza to share relevant information about COVID-19 resources on social media. (ANI)