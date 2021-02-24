Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser released on Bhansali's birthday

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Wednesday launched the teaser of his upcoming Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, on the official website of his production house. Alia, too, shared the teaser on Instagram.
Wednesday was also Bhansali's birthday and, sharing the teaser, Alia had a special wish for the director. "I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday. Presenting a part of my heart and soul. Meet Gangu!" she wrote.
The filmmaker posted the the teaser on the home page of Bhansali Productions with the caption: "She rose in power and embraced life in her own way. Celebrating this art of a woman and the man who promises, yet another stern-winding story of #gangubaikathawadi."
The film is Bhansali's 10th directorial and is set to release on July 30.
--IANS
ym/vnc