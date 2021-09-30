  1. Sify.com
  4. Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to release on January 6, 2022

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 30th, 2021, 16:41:19hrs
Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to release on the big screen on January 6 next year.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the film, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.

"Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadireleasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022," she wrote as the caption.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.

--IANS

dc/kr

