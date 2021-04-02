Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Alia Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram to share with fans that she has isolated herself and is in quarantine at home.

"Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," Alia wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday night.