Alia Bhatt's look as Sita in 'RRR' released

In the image, Alia wears a green saree paired with vintage puff-sleeved brocade red blouse. The filmmaker described the character as strong-willed.

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared the look of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as Sita in his upcoming film RRR. The release of the picture also marks Alias birthday on Monday.

"Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie," Rajamouli tweeted.

Alia shared the same picture and captioned it with a heart emoji on Instagram.

The much-awaited RRR boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The period drama revolves around the fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

