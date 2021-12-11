Alia Bhatt's love for big fans in the south!

Interacting with the media here in Chennai, Alia Bhatt has revealed an interesting observation she had while working with RRR.
The actress said that both NTR and Ram Charan have big fans on the sets whereas she used to get a small fan in Mumbai. Now, after working with the RRR team, she has bought herself a huge fan and makes sure it reaches the sets when she shoots for Hindi films.
Alia Bhatt also said that there is no big difference when compared to her working style in Hindi. " I have only started understanding the language now. Some of the inside jokes of NTR and Ram Charan are tough to crack but they do translate those jokes".
RRR is the first big film for Alia Bhatt in the South. The film is all set to release on January 7, 2022.