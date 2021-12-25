Alia hosts Christmas Eve dinner with beau Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt hosted a get-together on Christmas Eve and it was attended by her beau Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor.

The dinner was also attended by filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee, who has directed the couple in the upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, as well as Neetu, shared glimpses of the party on their respective Instagram profiles.