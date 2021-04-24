Alia's cat Edward is Neetu Kapoors 'new friend'

Neetu posted a picture of Alia's pristine white persian cat Edward on Instagram story. This is the first time that Neetu has shared a picture of Alia's pet cat.

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared a picture of her new friend on Saturday, and the common link between the two is actress Alia Bhatt.

"My new friend Edward… friendship that started with a wink," Neetu wrote on the image.

Alia is rumoured to be dating Neetu's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. She had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and isolated herself. Neetu had tested positive for the virus in December while Ranbir, too, contracted the virus last month.

Meanwhile, Alia has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The film is slated to hit screens on July 30. She is also a part of Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which co-stars Ranbir and veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's "RRR", Karan Johar's "Takht" and Jasmeet K. Reen's "Darlings", which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.

Neetu will be seen in the upcoming film titled "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo", while Ranbir has "Shamshera" lined up apart from "Brahmastra".

