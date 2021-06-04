Alia's then and now pictures make Jacqueline go 'aww'

Alia posted two pictures on Instagram. The first has her dressed in a yellow co-ord with daffodil prints and a hat. The second picture is from her childhood. In both the photographs, she sits on the beach.

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday shared two pictures on social media, which has melted the hearts of many.

"Because no matter who we are," Alia wrote as caption, with an emoji of cloudy sky with sun.

Alia's friends from the industry could not stop gushing over the photographs in the comment section.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: "Awww"

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped a few heart emojis.

Alia's mother and actress Soni Razdan said: "Awww baby".

The actress will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi". She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's adventure "Brahmastra", "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's "RRR" and Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht".

She is all set to turn producer, too, with "Darlings", a mother-daughter drama that features herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

--IANS

dc/vnc