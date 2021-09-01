Alicia Keys to release 'Girl on Fire' graphic novel

Keys shared that the book will tell the story of a 14-year-old girl named Lolo Wright, who discovers she has "telekinetic powers she never knew she had while protecting her brother from a policeman who pulls a gun on him in a dangerous case of mistaken identities", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Sep 1 (IANS) Singer Alicia Keys is all set to release a graphic novel titled "Girl on Fire" in March next year, which will be based on her hit 2012 single of the same name.

In a statement, Keys said: "I wrote 'Girl On Fire', I knew I was writing it for that girl in the back row who needed someone to tell her there's nothing you can't do, that nothing is impossible.

"When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realize the strength she's always had."

The 'My boo' hitmaker added: "There's a little Lolo in all of us, we all have the power inside to do what we never even thought we could and I'm so proud and crazy excited to be able to share her story with you. You're going to fall in love with Lolo."

The book will be released alongside HarperCollins Publishers and co-author Andrew Weiner, and it is illustrated by Brittney Williams.

The upcoming release will be the second book by Keys, after she also released a memoir titled aMore Myself: A Journey' last year.

--IANS

dc/dpb