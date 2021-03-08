Alison Hammond wants to adopt a child

Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Actress and television presenter Alison Hammond has said that she dreams of adopting a child in future, and reveals that while she was nervous when her now-teenage son Aiden was born, she is open to the idea of being a mother again.

"My one wish would be that I'd had more children. I wish I'd had another three back then. I would totally consider adoption in the future. I've got so much more love to give -- I don't think I'm done with one child, I'm just no," Alison said, talking to Hello Magazine.