All 9 Omicron patients in Jaipur's RUHS test negative, discharged

All patients are completely healthy and asymptomatic. Their blood, CT scan, and other tests are normal. The doctors have advised them to remain in home quarantine for seven days.

Jaipur, Dec 9 (IANS) There was a good news as reports of all the nine patients infected with new corona variant Omicron and admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences hospital in Jaipur came negative, after which all have been discharged.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that the department was quite alert and vigilant from the beginning over the new variant of corona.

After the report of genome sequencing, the treatment was started by admitting the infected to RUHS.

Besides this, tracking and tracing of all the people were started who came in contact with the infected patients.

Meena said that out of the nine patients, four were discharged in the afternoon and the remaining five were discharged in the evening after both the reports came negative.

Sawai Man Singh Medical College Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari said that research is currently underway on Omicron variant amid indications that this infection spreads fast, but it is not as fatal as Delta variant.

He said that it has less effect when both doses of the Covid vaccine are taken, and appealed to the general public to get both doses administered.

