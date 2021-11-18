'All Argentines must be vaccinated by fall'

Some "80 per cent of the people in Argentina have had at least one dose", and by Wednesday some 60 per cent, or about 27.5 million people, "were fully vaccinated", Xinhua news agency quoted Vizzotti as saying.

Buenos Aires, Nov 18 (IANS) Everyone in Argentina should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before autumn arrives in the Southern Hemisphere, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said.

"Completing the vaccination timetable and doing the booster shot is very important, because we are seeing the pandemic of the unvaccinated in the Northern Hemisphere," she said.

"That is why we must prepare strongly for the fall with the entire population vaccinated with both doses and booster shots," she stressed, adding "the good news is that we have stock."

The austral fall season begins on June 21, 2022.

Argentina detected its first case of Covid-19 in March 2020.

As of Friday, the country has registered 5,310,334 cases of the infection and 116,313 deaths from the disease.

--IANS

ksk/