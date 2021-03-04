All decks cleared for 'Nenjam Marapathillai'

A few days before, the Madras HC passed an interim stay order against the release of the film in a plea filed by Radiance Media. Today, Escape Artists Madan paid 60 Lakhs DD to Radiance Media and has also given an undertaking to pay a sum of Rs Rs.81,34,846/- on or before 31-7-2021 together with the interest of 12% per annum.

Radiance Media has no objection now for the release of the film and hence, the Madras HC has lifted the stay order.

Directed by Selvaraghavan, SJ Suryah, Nandita Swetha, and Regina Cassandra are playing the lead roles in the film.