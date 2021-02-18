All decks cleared for Vishal's 'Chakra'

Vishal's Chakra is all set to release tomorrow (February 19). The Madras HC has vacated the stay order and the film's producer and actor Vishal has expressed his happiness over the new development.

"Truth Always Triumphs !! Yes, as always have faced hurdles, issues & have always been true to my self, to my profession & to anything related to the Film Industry, The Stay has been vacated & #Chakra will be released worldwide tomorrow, Feb 19 will be a Grand Day for Chakra movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada, Thanks to the Hon High Court for serving the order at the right time keeping the interest of not just the producer but everyone involved in the film & vacating the stay,