All is not well between Thaman and Shiva Nirvana!

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film has music by the in-form music director Thaman. Shiva Nirvana and Thaman earlier had good relations, but now they seem to have turned sour.

‘Tuck Jagadish’ is all set to be released on an OTT platform soon. The Nani starrer family entertainer is skipping the theatrical window. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Although Thaman has completed his work for ‘Tuck Jagadish’, Shiva Nirvana wanted some changes to the BG score. But Thaman is not responding, it seems. Currently, Thaman is scoring for many top-billing productions that include ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, ‘Pawan Kalyan – Rana Film’, Trivikram’s Next, and Shankar – Ram Charan’s film. So, he is not responding to Shiva Nirvana. This reportedly caused the gap between the director and the music director.

When music director Gopi Sundar was delaying ‘Majili’, Shiva Nirvana approached Thaman for the background score. Thanking him for his help, Shiva Nirvana took Thaman on board for ‘Tuck Jagadish’.

Now, Shiva Nirvana is facing the same issue.