All is well with Raiza Wilson!

Raiza Wilson who recently hit the headlines for her legal tussle with the dermatologist Bairavi Senthil has now returned to normalcy and started being active on social media.
The actress developed an allergy that her face was swollen and bruises were also spotted after she took a skin procedure. Raiza and Bairavi Senthil exchanged heated arguments through legal notices and media statements.
Now, Raiza looks bright in the recent video she has posted on her Instagram page and it looks like, all is well with the actress.
Raiza was the cynosure of all eyes during her Bigg Boss stint, later she appeared in the hit Pyaar Prema Kadhal. She also has films like Chase, Deekay's yet-untitled film, Vishnu Vishal's FIR, Alice, and Kadhalika Neramillai in the pipeline.