All medical colleges have ward for black fungus treatment: Hry minister

Chandigarh, May 18 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that the government has prepared a 20-bed ward in all the medical colleges of the state to control the black fungus infection or mucormycosis, which is surfacing in Covid-19 patients after recovery and is leading to further complications.

Vij said that all District Medical Officers (DMOs) have been directed to refer black fungus patients to the nearby medical colleges for treatment.

So far, 115 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state.

The government has adequate stock of medicines for the treatment of black fungus, Vij said.

The minister also said that strict action would be taken against private hospitals in Haryana found overcharging Covid patients.

He said some cases from Panchkula have come to his notice in this regard, and strict action will be taken as soon as complaints are received.

Vij said that small shopkeepers, traders and daily labourers are facing difficulties due to the lockdown in the state. But the support they have extended during the lockdown is commendable.

This has led to a decrease in Covid cases in the state, he said.

When lockdown was announced in Haryana, the state was reporting around 16,000 cases daily, which has dropped to 7,500 now, he said.

