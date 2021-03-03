All should come forward to take Covid vaccine: Kerala CM

Vijayan and his wife arrived in the hospital at 10.45 a.m. and were escorted to the room where both of them received the vaccine shots.

After a 30 minute observation, Vijayan came out of the hospital and told the media that the only thing he knew was when the needle was inserted and he was told the process is over.

"After a 30 minute rest, I have no issues regarding the vaccine and today I asked the state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja who had taken the vaccine shot on Tuesday, how she felt. She replied that she was perfectly fine," said Vijayan.

"All people should come forward to take the vaccine shot as there is no need to be worried about it. Vaccination in our country has always been undertaken and back then in Kerala, small pox was a major menace but with vaccination, it disappeared. So is the case with polio. Why I am saying this is because from some quarters there have been voices raised against the vaccination. So none should hesitate and all should go forward and take the vaccine," Vijayan added.

