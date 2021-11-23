All the discussions are about 'Churuli' now!

You can love Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli or hate it, but there is no way you can ignore it!
From the TV channels, some of whom discussed the merits of the movie in their prime time debates, to the social media platforms, everyone is discussing Churuli.
Most of the discussions are about the shower of abusive language used in the movie. Though it is not the first time that cuss words have been used in Malayalam movies, it has never been even closest to this in its ‘volume’.
But those who are supporting Churuli says that the discussions about the swearing in the movie actually ignores how good a movie it is.
There are also many who haven’t understood the confusing visuals, especially during the climax part. Lijo has never believed in spoon-feeding his audience with all the details and his movies have always given some thoughts to the viewers, which they can interpret the way they want. Not surprisingly, Churuli has got several interpretations from the viewers.
Churuli is basically about two policemen who goes to a forest region in search of a hiding criminal.
There is a tale narrated at the beginning of the movie, which is actually a hint about the story that follows.
Churuli is now streaming on Sony LIV.