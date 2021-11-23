All the discussions are about 'Churuli' now!

You can love Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli or hate it, but there is no way you can ignore it!

From the TV channels, some of whom discussed the merits of the movie in their prime time debates, to the social media platforms, everyone is discussing Churuli.

Most of the discussions are about the shower of abusive language used in the movie. Though it is not the first time that cuss words have been used in Malayalam movies, it has never been even closest to this in its ‘volume’.