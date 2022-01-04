Allogeneic bone marrow transplant facility now in Varanasi

With the introduction of this facility here, cancer patients will no longer need to travel to other cities for allogeneic transplant.

Varanasi, Jan 4 (iANS) The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi, has started an allogeneic bone marrow transplantation facility in the city for cancer patients.

Rajendra A. Badwe, Director of the Tata Memorial Centre, who inaugurated the newly-constructed ward for bone marrow transplant on Monday, said: "This is a big gift for Uttar Pradesh and the adjoining region. This facility will directly benefit the patients. Tata Memorial Centre is committed to provide comprehensive cancer care to cancer patients and the introduction of such services further strengthens our commitment."

He said that allogeneic bone marrow transplant is important in the treatment of patients with blood cancer (leukaemia and lymphoma).

Till now only the facility of autologous bone marrow transplant was available in Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, but now the facility of allogeneic bone marrow transplant has also started in the hospital.

B.K. Mishra, deputy director of thr Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, said that seven beds have been reserved in the hospital for this facility.

"On an average every year, we had to send 25 patients to Tata Cancer Hospital in Mumbai for allogeneic bone marrow transplant. However, now patients will be able to get this facility in Varanasi itself, which will not only save the patient's time but they will also be able to get the necessary treatment in time," he said.

Director of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, atyajit Pradhan, said that new services are being introduced from time to time to facilitate the treatment of cancer patients.

