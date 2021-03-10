Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel to team up?

Prashanth Neel is currently directing ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas even as his ‘KGF 2’ is still in the post-production stage.

Director Prashanth Neel of ‘KGF’ fame had earlier planned to direct Mahesh Babu and later planned a film with NTR but they have failed to materialize. Then he met Prabhas and convinced him with his scripts. Thus, ‘Salaar’ went to the sets.

Mythri Movie Makers, the leading production house that had given an advance to Neel a long time back, is planning to produce a mega-budgeted movie with NTR with this director. But suddenly, Neel met Allu Arjun on Tuesday at the former’s office in Hyderabad. It is believed that they had a long discussion about collaborating on a new film next year.

Allu Arjun is still busy shooting for Sukumar’sPushpa’ and he will also have to complete director Koratala Siva’s new film. So, it is too early to talk about Neel and Bunny’s combination.

