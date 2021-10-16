Allu Arjun and team all set for 'pumpkin-breaking ceremony'

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (IANS) One South India's most happening actors, Allu Arjun, is busy shooting for his upcoming action-drama 'Pushpa'. Being directed by blockbuster filmmaker Sukumar, expectations are already running high.

With the movie slated for a December 17 release, the 'Pushpa' shoot is progressing at full speed so that the post-production work can be wrapped up in time. The next big ritual is breaking the pumpkin, which is what South Indian filmmakers do after a shoot is completed. It is slated for November 5, by when Allu Arjun and his fellow actors would have completed dubbing as well.