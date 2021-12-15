Allu Arjun: I enjoyed Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor!

Meeting the media here in Chennai, Allu Arjun said that the Tamil film industry also has talented dancers. "In the previous generation, Kamal Haasan sir and Vijay sir are superb dancers. Currently, Dhanush, Silambarasan TR, and Sivakarthikeyan are dancing well. I liked Sivakarthikeyan's moves in the Chellama song from Doctor", said Allu Arjun.

"I would also like to congratulate Sivakarthikeyan on Doctor. I really enjoyed watching the film", he added.

In Tamil, Allu Arjun is looking forward to establishing a strong market with his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna plays Allu Arjun's pair in the biggie while Samantha has also danced for a special number.

Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release on December 17.

