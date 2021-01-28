Allu Arjun, Rashmika-starrer 'Pushpa' set for August release

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa will arrive in theatres on August 13.

The action thriller film is written and directed by Sukumar, and will release in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

"#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year," Arjun posted on Instagram.