Allu Arjun recovers from COVID, urges fans to stay safe

The actor had contracted the coronavirus in the last week of April while shooting for ‘Pushpa’ and has been under home quarantine since then.

Allu Arjun today (May 12) took to social media to inform everyone that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

“Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers,” he tweeted. He also hoped that the current lockdown may reduce the cases.

He also urged everyone to stay at home and take care of themselves. “Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and stay safe,” he added.

Allu Arjun currently has Sukumar-directed ‘Pushpa’ on the sets.

