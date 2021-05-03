Allu Arjun shares health update: 'Doing well with very mild symptoms'

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who tested Covid positive last week, posted a health update on Monday, assuring fans that he is recovering well.

"Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude," the 38-year-old actor wrote on his verified Instagram account.