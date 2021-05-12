Allu Arjun tests negative for Covid-19

Arjun posted a note on Instagram that reads: "Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers."

Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) Telugu star Allu Arjun on Wednesday shared that he has tested negative for Covid-19 after 15 days of quarantine.

The actor added: "Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the Love."

He captioned the note with a black heart emoji.

Arjun had announced testing positive in a social media post on April 28.

He had tweeted: "Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

"Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine."

