Allu Arjun tests positive for COVID-19

The number of corona cases in the Telugu film industry is also multiplying. Actors are getting contracted coronavirus during the film shoots. The latest actor who has tested positive is Allu Arjun.
Allu Arjun is currently under home quarantine. He has developed only mild symptoms. The actor has also asked his fans and well-wishers not to worry about him as he is doing well.
Allu Arjun took to social media to announce it.
Allu Arjun continued shooting for ‘Pushpa’ for a couple of days, while other big stars have stopped the shoots as soon as the second wave of COVID-19 begins to rise. Nani and Allu Arjun are the only major stars who continued shooting for movies despite the rising cases.
