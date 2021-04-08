Allu Arjun thanks pan-Indian audience for making Telugu films big

Hyderabad, April 8 (IANS) Allu Arjun feels the success of Telugu cinema has been possible due to the fact that fans across the country have showered love for films in the language.

"I'd like to thank the audiences from the other languages. It could be Tamil, it could be Malayalam, it could be Kannada, it could be the North Indian audience and also from other countries. Thank you so much for watching Telugu films. Thank you so much, you made us all so proud. Today, we have become one of the big markets, not because of our regional market, it is because of you. You made us big," said Arjun.