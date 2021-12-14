Allu Arjun: The success of Pushpa in Tamil matters a lot to me!

At the media meet in Chennai, Telugu cinema's leading star Allu Arjun has said that the success of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise in Tamil matters a lot to him.

"Producer Choudhary sir mentioned the reach of my films in Rajashtan and Kerala but I always wanted my films to do well in Tamil because this is where I grew up. I want my teachers, friends in Chennai to talk about my films. As soon as the Saamy Saamy track reached big here, I was thrilled. People in Hyderabad used to say to me that I'm a Tamil guy and I was never shy about that because that's the truth", said Allu Arjun.