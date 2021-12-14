Allu Arjun: The success of Pushpa in Tamil matters a lot to me!

At the media meet in Chennai, Telugu cinema's leading star Allu Arjun has said that the success of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise in Tamil matters a lot to him.
"Producer Choudhary sir mentioned the reach of my films in Rajashtan and Kerala but I always wanted my films to do well in Tamil because this is where I grew up. I want my teachers, friends in Chennai to talk about my films. As soon as the Saamy Saamy track reached big here, I was thrilled. People in Hyderabad used to say to me that I'm a Tamil guy and I was never shy about that because that's the truth", said Allu Arjun.
"Working in Pushpa is equal to working in four films. The hard work is immense, we shot in COVID times and there were no roads in the interior forest but somehow my producers managed. I thank my director Sukumar for such a good script and music composer Devi Sri Prasad for his fantastic tunes and for pushing me to enter into Tamil cinema", he added.
Allu Arjun also said that he used to stare at Fahadh Faasil's stunning performance on the sets and heaped praise on Rashmika for her cute performance in the film.
Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release on December 17.