Allu Arjun to commence Icon shortly!

Allu Arjun has finally decided to launch ‘Icon’ in the direction of Sriram Venu. After Sukumar decided on splitting ‘Pushpa’ into two parts, Allu Arjun has also changed his order of new movies.

According to producer Bunny Vaas and Allu Arjun’s close friend, the star will take up Sriram Venu’s ‘Icon’ after the completion of ‘Pushpa’ part one. The second part of ‘Pushpa’ still needs to be written and it will take a while to hit the floors. Hence, Allu Arjun will start working for ‘Icon’, Vaas reasoned.