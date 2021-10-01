Allu Arjun unveils statue in memory of late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah

The statue is placed in Allu Studios. Taking to his Twitter handle, Allu Arjun posted a picture of him and the statue, along with his brother and actors Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish."Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in ALLU Studios on his birth anniversary today along with #AlluBobby and @AlluSirish. He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios," he tweeted.Allu Ramalingaiah was a legendary comedian in the Telugu film industry, who had appeared in over 1000 films. He began his career in Tollywood with 'Puttillu' in 1953. He received the Padma Shri in 1990 and Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2001.He has played memorable roles in films like 'Mayabazaar', 'Missamma', 'Sankarabharanam' and 'Yamagola' and was highly appreciated for his comic timing.Coming back to Allu Arjun, the actor recently announced that the first part of his upcoming film 'Pushpa' will be releasing this December."Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas," he wrote on Instagram.Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. (ANI)