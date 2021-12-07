Allu Arjun's action drama 'Pushpa' trailer unveiled

Loaded with action blocks and mass elements, the theatrical trailer of 'Pushpa' gives a glimpse of what the makers have readied to cater to the audience, at the theatres. Starting off with stunning visuals, the makers hint at the background of the movie.

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (IANS) The much-anticipated theatrical trailer of 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun has been unveiled which showcases most of the characters in the upcoming action drama.

Themed on red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, the 'Pushpa' trailer introduces Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj. With the establishment of other characters, the makers amplify the anticipation around the release.

A few one-liners by Allu Arjun are being lauded, as the native accent appeals well. "Do you assume the meaning of my name Pushpa as a flower? No!! It is Fire!!!", Arjun's dialogue says in Telugu.

The forest-based action shots in the trailer leave an impression on viewers. While all of the actors have portrayed highly-transformed roles, the rustic set-up adds to the native appeal.

'Pushpa' is slated for release on December 24. Helmed by Telugu filmmaker Sukumar, the songs and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. 'Pushpa' also marks Allu Arjun's maiden pan-Indian movie, as it is releasing in multiple languages across the country.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Ajay Gosh, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. Malayalam star Fahad Fassil appears as one of the baddies in the movie.

