Allu Arjun’s calculated moves to gain pan-India appeal!

Allu Arjun is hoping to get a pan-India star image with the upcoming ‘Pushpa’, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages simultaneously. Barring Kerala, he doesn’t have a market outside of the Telugu market in India. But, he believes that Sukumar’s movie may change his fortunes. He is betting high on this project.

Allu Arjun has hired a special PR agency in Mumbai, and the agency has been trying hard to promote his social media and Bollywood media for many months now. The agency is also giving him ideas that will get some traction in media.

Yesterday, he made a speech at the pre-release event of ‘Varudu Kaavelenu’ wishing all upcoming releases including Bollywood biggie ‘Soooryavanshi’ a great success. In no time, his team made sure that it gets ‘right publicity’ through social media. We have already seen some Bollywood media outlets sharing his speech on their social media handles.

He is making calculated moves to get the pan-India appeal. We have to see whether he would succeed through his efforts or not. The first part of ‘Pushpa’ releases this December.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu