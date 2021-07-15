Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to make her film debut

On Thursday, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram account and announced that Allu Arha will soon make her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni Prabhu's work-in-progress project 'Shakuntalam'."A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie," he wrote."I want to thank @gunasekharl garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and . I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast and Crew of #Shakuntalam," Allu Arjun added.'Shakuntalam' is touted as a mythological film, wherein Allu Arha will be seen essaying the role of Prince Bharata.The movie features Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles.Samantha is all praises for her little co-star."She (Allu Arha) got it right in the very first take...all her dialogues going to be super. God bless," Samantha wrote on her Instagram Story. (ANI)