Allu Arjun’s duet with his wife at Taj Mahal

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Agra. The couple Saturday visited the Taj Mahal. They took special permission to have a photoshoot in front of the iconic tourist place.
Allu Arjun and Sneha had some romantic moments, and they had even danced together. The photographs of their duet have gone viral.
Allu Arjun and Sneha got married on 6th March 2011. They had dated for many years before that. The couple has a daughter and a son.
Allu Arjun has Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ on the sets.
