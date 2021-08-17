Allu Arjun's 'Jaago Jaago Bakre' crosses 29 mn views

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Allu Arjun's track 'Jaago Jaago Bakre' from the multi-lingual film 'Pushpa' has crossed 29.89 million views on YouTube in all languages.

The song has received 1.4 million likes so far.

The song, which released on August 13, has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad in five languages and sung by different artistes, namely Vishal Dadlani (Hindi), Sivam (Telugu), Benny Dayal (Tamil), Vijay Prakash (Kannada), and Rahul Nambiar (Malayalam).