Allu Arjun's multilingual 'Pushpa' to release in two parts

Actor Allu Arjun's multilingual film Pushpa will now release in two parts. Recently, the makers had unveiled a video titled Introduction of Pushpa Raj, which garnered tremendous response on social media. Now, the film's producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers (in association with Muttamsetty Media) have announced that the film will be released in two parts. The second part of the highly anticipated movie will be released in 2022.

Directed by Sukumar, the shoot of the Allu Arjun-starrer has been going on in full swing and only a few scenes of it remain to be filmed. According to sources, both the parts of the movie are budgeted to the tune of Rs. 250-270 crores.

“The storyline and the characters took on lives of their own and grew to a span that required the movie to be released in two parts. The excitement we witnessed for 'Introduction To Pushpa Raj' was phenomenal and we are determined to take it all to the next level by releasing the film as a duology. We have the best stars, artists and technicians aboard and we hope to give the audience a memorable experience in the theatres through this story", said the producers in their official statement.

"Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience shall see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing the screen space for the first time. The first part of the pan-India film is slated to release on the 13th of August, 2021 and the second part will be released in 2022", added the statement.