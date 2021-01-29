  1. Sify.com
  4. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa announces release date: August 13

Source :SIFY
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 29th, 2021, 09:02:54hrs
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun and director Sukumar’s Pan-India movie ‘Pushpa’ has announced its release date. The announcement comes as a big surprise. The film has locked its release date as August 13. 

Starring Allu Arjun as a lorry driver and Rashmika as the female lead, ‘Pushpa’ is an action drama set in the forests of Seshachalam in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

‘Pushpa’ is Allu Arjun’s maiden Pan-India project that will release simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. Director Sukumar is filming it with a focussed approach to complete the shooting portion by June and work on the post-production thereafter.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa’ is an intense action drama.

