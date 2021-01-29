Allu Arjun’s Pushpa announces release date: August 13

Allu Arjun and director Sukumar’s Pan-India movie ‘Pushpa’ has announced its release date. The announcement comes as a big surprise. The film has locked its release date as August 13.

Starring Allu Arjun as a lorry driver and Rashmika as the female lead, ‘Pushpa’ is an action drama set in the forests of Seshachalam in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.