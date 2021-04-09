Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' first look gets 30mn views in 2 days

Hyderabad, April 9 (IANS) Telugu star Allu Arjun's first look in the upcoming film "Pushpa" has crossed 30 million views and 900K likes within two days of launch on YouTube.

Arjun's first glimpse in the film, launched on Wednesday, had also become the most-viewed video from Tollywood in 24 hours, with 25 million views and has been trending at the top spot on YouTube. Titled "The Introduction Of Pushpa Raj", the video has turned into a reason for massive celebration for Allu Arjun fans, inspiring a rage on social media with hashtag #Thaggedhele (the film's dialogue, which means "we won't back down") trending.