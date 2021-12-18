Allu Arjun's Pushpa registers a solid opening in Tamil Nadu!

The film has grossed around 3.5 crores (early estimates) in the state, which is huge for a Telugu dubbed film. The Allu Arjun starrer has opened better than some of the mid-range Tamil stars, who are in the industry for more than ten years.

Directed by Sukumar, exhibitors feel that if the makers trim the film by ten to twenty minutes, the run will be better in Tamil Nadu.

Lyca Productions have released Pushpa: The Rise in Tamil Nadu. Sources say if the collections hold well till Sunday, the makers will most probably get back their investment.

Pushpa has also done reasonably well in Hindi by registering 3 crores nett and opening is also fantastic in Kerala.

Needless to say, the collections are massive in the two Telugu states. Sources say that Pushpa has registered the biggest opening now in entire India in 2021.