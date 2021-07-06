Allu Arjun’s Pushpa shoot resumed

After the Telangana government has lifted the lockdown restrictions, Prabhas, NTR, Ram Charan, Nithin, Nani, and Ravi Teja have resumed the shoots of their respective films. Allu Arjun is the latest top hero of Tollywood to return to the sets.

Allu Arjun and director Sukumar have joined hands for ‘Pushpa’ and the shoot has commenced again after a long break of three months. The film’s shoot has begun today (July 6) in Secunderabad.

As it is known to all, ‘Pushpa’ is a two-part movie. The first part will be wrapped now.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa’ chronicles the story of a transporter of red sanders turning into a don. The film is set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Chittoor region in Andhra Pradesh.

