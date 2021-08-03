Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' to release in December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Southern superstar Allu Arjun, on Tuesday, announced that the first part of 'Pushpa' will release this December.



"Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas," he wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Apart from unveiling the release date of the film, the makers also shared the film's poster on social media, wherein we can see Allu Arjun in an intense look.

Fans are super excited about the film.

"Can't wait to watch the film," a user commented.

"Woaah. Allu Arjun's most awaited film," another user wrote.

'Pushpa' was supposed to release in theatres in August. However, the makers postponed the release date due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

