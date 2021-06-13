Allu Sirish hates 'foodie people's refrigerators'

Sirish, brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, posted a video on his Instagram story. In the clip, the actor is seen walking about the refrigerator, which is full of ice-creams and chocolates.

Hyderabad, June 13 (IANS) Telugu actor Allu Sirish has revealed that he hates the refrigerators of foodie people in his latest post on social media.

"Just window shopping. I hate food ppl's refrigerators. What audacity! (Laughing emoji)," he wrote as the caption.

Sirish recently announced his upcoming film, which has been titled "Prema Kadanta".

"Prema Kadanta" has been directed by Rakesh Sashii and is presented by his father Allu Aravind.

Sirish, who was last seen on the big screen in "ABCD: American Born Confused Desi", captioned the image as: "Here's our second pre look. Can't wait to share the first look tomorrow at 11am. Mark the date and time."

The actor was recently seen in the music video of Darshan Rawal and Neeti Mohan's song "Vilayati sharaab" alongside Heli Daruwala.

