Allu Sirish reveals second pre-look of his next

Hyderabad, May 29 (IANS) Telugu actor Allu Sirish revealed the second pre-look poster of his next, whose title is yet to be announced. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the poster.

The second pre-look features Sirish holding co-star Anu Emmanuel's hand while sharing a romantic moment. Similar to the first pre-look, the faces of the characters are not in focus and only their entwined hands.