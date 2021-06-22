Allu Sirish starts short video fitness series

"There's so much informative content available on YouTube and Instagram. I didn't wanna be yet another (fitness expert) nor am I an expert. I just wanted to share with my audience in super short duration what all I do to stay fit," Sirish tells IANS.

Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) Telugu actor Allu Sirish on Tuesday uploaded the first short video of his new fitness series called "Training Day". The actor says he wants to share his fitness regime with fans.

The actor also admits he is aware of the responsibility that comes to him with this series.

"Thought a little #fitspo (fit inspiration) will push people to get active. Personally, now that I've put out the video, it's a commitment to myself and the audience that I'll remain active and fit. I can't take it easy now," shares the actor.

On the work front, Sirish, who was recently seen in the music video of Hindi track "Vilayati Sharaab", will soon be seen in a Telugu film "Prema Kadanta". The film directed by Rakesh Sashii also stars actress Anu Emmanuel.

--IANS

ym/vnc