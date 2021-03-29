Allu Sirish: Vilayati sharaab was a 'stroke of luck'

"I have not thought about a Hindi debut yet but if something exciting comes my way I will definitely do it," Sirish tells IANS.

Sirish, brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, calls the video a "stroke of luck", adding that he awaits "something exciting" for a Hindi film debut.

The song is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, and penned by Kumaar. Featuring with Sirish is TV actress Heli Daruwala.

He adds: "Right now my dubbing work only is travelling so much and that gets me so excited. With the films lined up here, I don't get time to actively pursue anything else."

Sirish made his acting debut as the lead star of the 2013 bilingual film "Gouravam" and later did successful films such as "Kotha Janta", "Srirasthu Subamastu" and "Okka Kshanam".

The actor's last release, "ABCD: American Born Confused Desi", got a great response from pan India television reach.

Talking about "Vilayati sharaab" and how it happened, Sirish says: "I don't know how did this land in my lap. This is a stroke of luck or something. Even while doing the video I didnt think how many views I would get. I just enjoyed it so much. I wish I could just again shoot the video because it was so much fun."

